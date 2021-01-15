This story will be updated.

Maine may move slower than expected when it begins to vaccinate a wide group of older and vulnerable people against the coronavirus after news emerged Friday that a large reserve of doses promised by the federal government did not exist.

The news is a blow to the federal and state efforts to fight the virus. The administration of President Donald Trump announced this week that it would release a large reserve of doses that were being held in reserve for second shots, but The Washington Post reported Friday that the reserve was already depleted by the time that announcement came.





It led to a change in federal guidelines prompting states to advance massive groups of people on their priority lists. Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday moved Mainers 70 and older and those with health conditions making them vulnerable to the virus into a second round of vaccinations, behind frontline health care workers and workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the news would not affect Maine’s decision to vaccinate the next group but could delay the speed at which the state moves through that population. He said it was “imperative” to continue with that group because of their vulnerability to the virus.

Shah said he was “disappointed” after being informed of the depleted reserve just hours before he spoke to reporters on Friday and he was still looking into the implications. For now, he said the state may be seeing a mostly flat supply going forward.

“Right now, there are more questions than there are answers,” he said.

Demand has been high across Maine, which has one of the largest shares of people vulnerable to the virus among states. Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, which began taking names for people to get on their vaccination list on Wednesday, has already gotten 2,500 calls since then, a spokesperson said Friday. The St. John Valley hospital has a patient population of only 9,500. Some calls came from out of state.

Steven Michaud, the president of Maine Hospital Association, said members had not planned for a large increase immediately because “we have been consistently disappointed” in what the federal government has promised to provide.

“The track record tells us to plan but be cautious,” he said.