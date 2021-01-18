A Michaels arts and crafts store is expected to open in March on Bangor’s Stillwater Avenue in the space last occupied by former arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore.

Michaels’ opening at the Bangor Parkade development will come more than a year after it was first announced, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A.C. Moore chain closed all of its 140 outlets in late 2019. Michaels announced it would open new stores in some of the former A.C. Moore locations, though Bangor was its first and so far only new location in Maine. There are also Michaels stores in Augusta, Biddeford and Scarborough.





Michaels public relations manager Mallory Smith said the Bangor location’s tentative opening date is March 21. A new sign on the front facade of the store, located next to Old Navy, was erected earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to be joining the community as a one-stop shop for all things creativity and making,” Smith said.

Michaels, with headquarters in Irving, Texas, is the largest arts and crafts chain in the country, with more than 1,250 stores in 49 states and in Canada. Other arts and crafts chains in Bangor include JOANN fabric and Hobby Lobby.