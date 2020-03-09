Michael’s crafts store to open in former AC Moore space in Bangor

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 9, 2020 11:07 am

Nearly four months after arts and crafts store chain A.C. Moore announced it would be closing all of its more than 140 outlets nationwide, the former site of Bangor’s location is getting ready for Michael’s to move in.

Michael’s, another nationwide arts and crafts store, said back in November when the A.C. Moore closure was announced that it would be replacing old A.C. Moore locations with Michael’s in many cases.

Thus far, Bangor is the only former A.C. Moore that will be replaced by Michael’s. Other Michael’s in Maine are in Augusta, Biddeford and Scarborough. A.C. Moore had locations in Bangor, Augusta and South Portland.

There is no word on when, exactly, Michael’s in Bangor will open, but signs are up on the doors to the location announcing the store will open soon.

A.C. Moore, formerly headquartered in Berlin, New Jersey, had stores located from Maine to Florida and had more than 5,000 employees. In Bangor, it was located in the Bangor Parkade shopping center, next door to Old Navy.

Michael’s, with headquarters in Irving, Texas, is the largest arts and crafts chain in the country, with more than 1,250 stores in 49 states and in Canada. Other arts and crafts chains in Bangor include Jo-Ann Fabric and Hobby Lobby.