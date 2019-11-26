AC Moore to close more than 140 stores — including one near Bangor Mall

A.C. Moore, the national chain of arts and crafts stores, announced on Monday that it would close all of its more than 140 stores, including its stores in Bangor, Augusta and South Portland.

Up to 40 A.C. Moore stores will be replaced by Michaels, another chain of arts and crafts stores, sometime in 2020, according to A.C. Moore’s parent company, Nicole Crafts.

A.C. Moore did not say which of its stores would be replaced by Michaels nor when they would close. The company said it would share closing plans for specific locations in the coming weeks.

There are three Michaels stores in Maine already, in Scarborough, Augusta and Biddeford. The chain, headquartered in Berlin, New Jersey, has stores located from Maine to Florida and more than 5,000 employees.

The A.C. Moore in Bangor is located in the Bangor Parkade shopping center, next door to Old Navy.