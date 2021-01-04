Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for snow in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 347 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 359. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has issued citations to 65 restaurants and other businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions, with the most common violation being a failure to require face masks for staff and customers.
Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia election would make Nixon ‘blush,’ Angus King says
Maine’s congressional delegation blasted outgoing President Donald Trump for his weekend phone call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to find “11,780” votes to tilt the 2020 election in his favor.
Susan Collins sworn in for historic 5th term in US Senate
“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maine for once again giving me the opportunity to serve,” Susan Collins said Sunday.
These goats want to eat your Christmas tree
Everyone has a favorite holiday delicacy, and for the herd of goats at Appleton Creamery, it’s something a little unusual: recycled Christmas trees.
COVID-19 could be the center of Maine lawmakers’ political fights this session
Nearly a dozen bills from Republicans would rein in Gov. Janet Mills’ powers during a state of emergency.
PLUS: A look inside the bills for the next Maine legislative session
3 stories of very good Maine lighthouse dogs
This state boasts 65 picturesque lighthouses. Each blinking tower is now fully automated but at one time, each required human caretakers to keep the vital beacons polished and burning through fog, rain and snow.
A lot of dogs helped, too.
5 numbers that explain Maine’s economy heading into 2021
Entering 2020, Maine’s economic forecast appeared bright. But the coronavirus pandemic erased that rosy economic picture in a span of a few weeks, forcing businesses across the state to shut down and temporarily throwing as many as one in every six Mainers out of work.
Orono and UMaine launch esports league for elementary school kids
Esports has become more popular in Maine, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, as it allows kids to virtually compete against one another without leaving their homes. The MPA added esports to its list of official extracurricular activities earlier this year.
What you need to know to condition your hens to lay eggs
While it’s not necessary to have “the talk” with your hens when they reach puberty, it is a good idea to prepare them as they reach the egg-laying stage of their lives.
