Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for snow in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 347 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 359. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has issued citations to 65 restaurants and other businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions, with the most common violation being a failure to require face masks for staff and customers.





In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

Maine’s congressional delegation blasted outgoing President Donald Trump for his weekend phone call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to find “11,780” votes to tilt the 2020 election in his favor.

Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, administers the oath of office to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Sunday as her husband Thomas Daffron holds a Bible, during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: Kevin Dietsch / AP

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maine for once again giving me the opportunity to serve,” Susan Collins said Sunday.

Stinky Pete, one of two bucks at Appleton Creamery in Appleton, takes a break from nibbling on a recycled Christmas tree Sunday afternoon to check out the visitors to his farm. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Everyone has a favorite holiday delicacy, and for the herd of goats at Appleton Creamery, it’s something a little unusual: recycled Christmas trees.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, the Maine State House is seen beyond the leafless trees in the waning weeks of autumn in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / BDN

Nearly a dozen bills from Republicans would rein in Gov. Janet Mills’ powers during a state of emergency.

PLUS: A look inside the bills for the next Maine legislative session

Posing for a portrait, Sailor the lighthouse dog sits on a chair sometime around 1903. At the time, Sailor became famous through widely-circulated newspaper stories recounting his bell-ringing abilities. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Memory Network

This state boasts 65 picturesque lighthouses. Each blinking tower is now fully automated but at one time, each required human caretakers to keep the vital beacons polished and burning through fog, rain and snow.

A lot of dogs helped, too.

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a shopper walks by one of several vacant retail spaces among the outlet shops in Freeport. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Entering 2020, Maine’s economic forecast appeared bright. But the coronavirus pandemic erased that rosy economic picture in a span of a few weeks, forcing businesses across the state to shut down and temporarily throwing as many as one in every six Mainers out of work.

Devon Thibodeau (right) and Ethan Honaker of Leavitt High School in Turner play a video game at Central Maine Community College’s ESports arena’s open house in April 2019. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Esports has become more popular in Maine, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, as it allows kids to virtually compete against one another without leaving their homes. The MPA added esports to its list of official extracurricular activities earlier this year.

When a chicken is this happy and eggs are this fresh, does it really matter which one came first? Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

While it’s not necessary to have “the talk” with your hens when they reach puberty, it is a good idea to prepare them as they reach the egg-laying stage of their lives.

In other Maine news …

Waterville 2-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head

Protesters gather in Augusta over virus restrictions

Lawmaker seeks acknowledgment of river’s improved quality

3-goal third period carries UMass Lowell men’s hockey team past UMaine

Houlton man charged with trying to burn Massachusetts church

2020 was the warmest year on record for Portland