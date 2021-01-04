Dozens of the 1,690 bills that will be included in this year’s legislative session deal directly with the pandemic, according to an analysis of preliminary titles released last week.

The bills address topics from education and health care issues caused by the pandemic to altering tax usage and giving the Legislature more control during emergency situations. Several address racial justice and inequality issues brought to the forefront by the pandemic and protests against police brutality throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at the legislative requests.