Protesters gathered outside the Maine Statehouse on Saturday to criticize how Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

WABI-TV reported that the protest organized by the Swinging Gate Organization attracted a large crowd despite snowy weather.

”There’s this undercurrent of pent up energy that’s not doing well under this governor’s rule, and it’s important to harness that organic energy that’s out here that needs something to do, their hands are tied,” said event organizer Dick Campbell.





More than 25,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, including nearly 350 new confirmed cases announced Sunday. One additional death was announced, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 359. Just under 33,000 people in the state have been vaccinated against the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine increased over the past two weeks, going from 445 on Dec. 19 to 528 on Jan. 2.