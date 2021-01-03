This story will be updated.

One more Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday reported 347 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 25,592, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 25,245 on Saturday.





Of those, 21,693 have been confirmed positive, while 3,899 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 359.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (46), Aroostook (17), Cumberland (57), Franklin (10), Hancock (5), Kennebec (28), Knox (6), Lincoln (4), Oxford (23), Penobscot (50), Sagadahoc (15), Somerset (10), Waldo (3), Piscataquis (3) Washington (4) and York (98) counties, state data show. Information about 19 additional cases was not available.

So far, 1,099 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. As of Saturday, 177 people were hospitalized, with 48 in critical care and 19 on ventilators.

An additional 27 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of Mainers who have recovered to 11,438. That means there are at least 13,768 active cases in the state.

As of Friday, 30,877 Mainers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, or 2.02 percent of the population. Maine ranks third in the country for the rate of vaccination according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, coming in behind only West Virginia at 2.50 percent and South Dakota at 2.14 percent. The fast pace comes despite the state receiving thousands fewer doses than expected.

There have been 1,177,522 negative test results out of 1,207,730 overall. About 2.4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 7,627 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 104 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (2,774), Aroostook (713), Franklin (464), Hancock (557), Kennebec (1,907), Knox (379), Lincoln (312), Oxford (1,148), Penobscot (2,222), Piscataquis (120), Sagadahoc (404), Somerset (761), Waldo (385), Washington (389) and York (5,443) counties. Information about where seven additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 20,430,797 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 350,214 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.