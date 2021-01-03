A Waterville toddler is in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head Saturday, police said.

One of three siblings living in the Western Avenue home apparently found a gun that was secured in a closet, loaded it and fired a round that hit the 2-year-old, according to Maine State Police.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon on Saturday. Waterville police were first to arrive at the home, with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit coming later to assist them.





The wounded 2-year-old boy was first taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville before being moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said.