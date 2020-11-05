Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died as 102 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,245 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll has risen to 150. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

An outbreak at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has grown to 85, infecting inmates and prison staff alike. That’s up from 72 cases as reported earlier this week.





U.S. Sen. Susan Collins waves good-bye after giving her victory speech to campaign staff, family and supporters at the Hilton Garden Inn Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

If you closely followed public polling in the race, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ resounding victory on Tuesday may have been a surprise. It was a surprise for campaigns and insiders as well.

Voters prepare to cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center Tuesday evening in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

City officials will add the results from those ballots to the city’s existing totals for those races during a counting session at 10 a.m. Thursday in the City Council chambers at Bangor City Hall.

Educators walk past the new wing at Belfast Area High School in this 2019 file photo. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Caitlin Hills, who has served on the school board for nearly eight years, made the comments on Election Night in a public post on her own Facebook page. She deleted them, but screenshots of the post were widely shared.

Supporters talk with state Rep.-elect Richard Evans of Dover-Foxcroft at the opening of the Piscataquis County Democratic Headquarters in Dover-Foxcroft in this 2018 contributed photo.

Democratic and Republican splits played out in uneven ways in parts of the increasingly divided state. It led to fractured local elections won by fresh faces and marked by big changes in cities and more rural areas. Here are some of the state’s most interesting ones.

Former Mayor of Portland Ethan Strimling holds a sign supporting People First Portland during a press conference city hall on Wednesday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The revised figures don’t change the outcomes initially reported by the city clerk’s office about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Instead, they widened the margin of victory on five measures pushed by a progressive coalition that sought progressive reforms on wages, housing and policing issues.

The sign outside the Central Maine Power Belfast Service Center is pictured on April 14. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

A controversial $1 billion hydropower project won its fourth key permit Wednesday from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project’s sponsor said. Avangrid, the parent company of Central Maine Power, said the approval clears the way for construction on its proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project to start in the coming weeks.

Justice Andrew Mead speaks at a hearing at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta in this 2017 file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The delay in holding civil trials could help the court system chip away at the criminal case backlog that has grown 240 percent in less than a year. But some lawyers say delaying civil cases because they’re not considered emergency matters risks depriving Maine people of a legal forum for settling disputes.

A fisher and its offspring pause at the edge of the forest in Levant. Credit: Courtesy of Carol Belanger

The fisher has quite the reputation of being a very fierce predator, and they are said to have a blood-curdling scream at night.

In other Maine news …

6 employees at Calais hospital test positive for COVID-19

Caribou, Limestone schools switch to remote learning after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

Taxi driver dies after hitting tree in Palmyra

Maine small businesses that won stimulus grants to start getting checks next week

Brewer senior jumps off motocross bike and makes successful debut season with girls soccer team