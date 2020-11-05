An outbreak of coronavirus at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has grown to more than 85 cases.

The positive cases included more than 70 inmates and at least nine staff members, the Portland Press Herald reported. State officials had not identified the source of the outbreak on Wednesday.

The state is focusing on broad-based testing at the facility, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





“We hope to have a better sense of how the outbreak may have been introduced,” Shah said. “That is a challenge.”

The outbreak is the second major report of the spread of the virus at a jail or correctional facility in Maine. The York County Jail in Alfred reported more than 80 cases during the summer.

Officials have said the Maine Correctional Center outbreak is contained to two units at the facility, and the affected inmates will be housed in the same unit.