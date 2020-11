A Somerset County woman died when the taxi she was driving hit a tree in Palmyra on Wednesday.

Olivia Reed, 67, of Fairfield, was driving a Blue 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis on Ell Hill Road when she drove into the oncoming lane, off the road and hit a tree.

Reed, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office officials said.





Elite Transportation Inc. in Benton, owns the taxi, officials said.