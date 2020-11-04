CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou High School, Caribou Technology Center and Limestone Community School are switching to all remote learning until Wednesday, Nov. 18, as a result of two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Technology Center.

RSU 39 (Caribou and Stockholm) Superintendent Tim Doak, who issued an urgent letter on the afternoon of Nov. 4, said the Maine CDC told RSU 39 nurses of two positive cases at the Caribou Technology Center, which shares a campus with Caribou High School.

He said the individuals are in isolation at home and will only return once the CDC and their primary care providers have given them clearance to do so.





All of the individuals’ close contacts are in quarantine, Doak said.

“As planned, school personnel immediately activated our contact tracing protocol and began reaching out to people in our school community who may have been in contact with these individuals,” he wrote. “School personnel have also reached out to the Maine CDC to help with establishing a thorough tracing program.”

He said that the Caribou Technology Center and Caribou High School will move into the red model — remote learning — and provide all instruction remotely until Nov. 17, with a projected return date of Nov. 18.

Limestone Community School Principal Ben Lothrop, in a Nov. 4 letter addressed to parents and community members, said LCS will begin distance learning on Nov. 5 until Nov. 18 as a result of the potential exposures.

“We were given this information from the Maine CDC late this afternoon, and teachers were immediately informed,” Lothrop wrote. “As usual, they have acted quickly and we have sent home devices and other necessary materials with your child today.”



He said the building was immediately closed to the public for a deep cleaning and disinfecting, and that all scheduled meetings in the building are postponed.

“I appreciate your patience and understanding,”Lothrop wrote. “This is clearly not what anyone wants. But the health and safety of our staff, students and community is the top priority.”