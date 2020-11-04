This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported 102 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 7,077. Of those, 6,241 have been confirmed positive, while 836 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 6,975, up from 6,926, meaning there was an increase of 151 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new daily cases reported to the Maine CDC, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (6), Aroostook (3), Cumberland (18), Franklin (4), Hancock (2), Kennebec (21), Knox (1), Lincoln (3), Oxford (1), Penobscot (5), Somerset (15), Waldo (4), Washington (3) and York (11) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

Only two counties — Piscataquis and Sagadahoc — reported no new cases.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 104.1, up from 57.3 a week ago and up from 31 a month ago. That’s the highest seven-day average Maine has seen since the pandemic began.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah warned last week that Maine is seeing “forceful and widespread” community transmission of the coronavirus throughout the state and that Mainers “take action now” to halt the virus’ spread.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

The latest deaths involved residents of Androscoggin and Franklin counties, bringing the statewide death toll to 150. It’s the largest jump in coronavirus deaths since July 27, when two deaths also were reported. The highest single-day increase in deaths came on June 1, when five Mainers succumbed to the disease. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 507 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 54 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,686. That means there are 1,241 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 1,146 on Tuesday. It’s yet another record-high for active cases recorded across the state.

A majority of the cases — 4,181 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 651,059 negative test results out of 659,379 overall. About 1.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,768 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (898), Aroostook (70), Franklin (101), Hancock (79), Kennebec (402), Knox (108), Lincoln (73), Oxford (184), Penobscot (330), Piscataquis (11), Sagadahoc (89), Somerset (236), Waldo (161), Washington (80) and York (1,481) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 9,385,505 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 232,657 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.