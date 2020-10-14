Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will range in the mid 50s to high 60s from north to south with sunshine and clouds. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on coronavirus in Maine
Another 26 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 631 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 143. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The state has launched an online tracker of COVID-19 cases reported at all of Maine’s pre-K through grade 12 schools within the last 30 days.
Feeling sick? As winter approaches, here’s a reminder of what symptoms to look for when you’re trying to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or coronavirus.
Maine’s coronavirus cases have been on the rebound as part of ‘inevitable’ rise
Though case numbers continue to be lower in Maine than in most of the the country, new and active cases of the virus have been climbing since mid-August — as they have been across much of the Northeast, which had kept the virus under relative control during the summer. The state’s seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled from 15 in mid-August — its lowest point since the start of the pandemic — to around 35 in recent days.
Sanford family reported metal in pizza dough to Hannaford more than a month before recall
Pizza night is usually a treat for the Curtis household, but it has been trickier to pull off since AdriAnne Cole Curtis went to prepare dinner with her daughter on Aug. 17 and found scraps of sharp metal sticking out of the package. Curtis bought the dough at the Hannaford in Sanford on Aug. 14, she said, making her case the earliest incident that investigators have on record, according to Saco Police Sgt. Chris Hardiman.
Nicholas Mitchell, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Dover, New Hampshire, for tampering with the products.
Maine ski areas are making big changes to open safely during pandemic
While details are still being ironed out, many ski areas have already posted COVID-related safety rules on their websites, as well as updates on what changes skiers can expect at their facilities. For example, skiers will not be allowed to change gear or store bags at the Sugarloaf ski lodge, and the number of people in the lodge will be strictly monitored.
28 prisoners went on hunger strike in Auburn to protest handling of COVID-19
Prisoners of two minimum-security housing units refused meal trays from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon in an effort to draw attention to their concerns about the availability of testing for COVID-19, prompting the sheriff to say he would test every inmate as soon as possible.
Bangor voters to consider $2.73 million bond to overhaul athletics facility
A project that would provide a multipurpose artificial turf playing field and an eight-lane all-weather track at J. Henry Cameron Stadium is the only bond issue awaiting Bangor voters on this year’s ballot. If approved, the money would enable the city to replace the decades-old grass football field and the deteriorating six-lane track.
How to stop raccoons from taking over your home
Raccoons can wreak havoc on your yard and house if they settle in. If you can resist the charms of these skyscraper-scaling “trash pandas,” there are a few simple steps you can take to preventing raccoons from coming to your yard, and then handling them when they do.
Here’s what Katahdin Woods and Waters looks like in October
In search of birds and fall colors, BDN bird expert Bob Duchesne spent three days exploring the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in early October. With camera in hand, he traveled throughout the 87,500-acre property, situated just east of Baxter State Park, and produced a short video to share with BDN readers.
In other Maine news…
Hiker found dead on Katahdin summit identified
Unity residents launch petition against proposed Dunkin’ site on Main Street
Maine could lose 16K jobs by 2028, though remote work could spur migration
GOP longshot in Maine’s 1st District questions mask use in debate with Chellie Pingree
Organizers cancel Millinocket Marathon