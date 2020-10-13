The hiker found dead on Katahin’s Baxter peak on Thursday has been identified as Nathan Leigh Bell, 27, of Walkersville, Maryland, according to officials.

Bell’s clothing and equipment were insufficient for a night on the mountain during inclement weather, Baxter State Park director Eben Sypitkowski said.

There is no evidence of foul play. The cause and circumstances of death are still under investigation.

Bell’s death was the second death of a hiker on Katahdin last week. A veteran Massachusetts journalist died after a 50-foot fall on Oct. 7.