The body of an unidentified male was found Thursday morning on Katahdin’s Baxter peak, according to Baxter State Park officials.

It’s the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in as many days. A veteran Massachusetts journalist died after a 50-foot fall on Wednesday.





The body was found at around 10 a.m. and was later reported via a 911 call around 11:30 a.m., according to officials. The Baxter State Park Rangers initiated a recovery mission flown by the Maine Army National Guard who recovered the body that afternoon.

The body was taken to Caribou Pit on the Park’s southern border and later to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

Baxter State Park District Rangers will release more details at a later time.

“The mountain is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches. I ask everyone visiting us this fall and winter to please be safe, set an early turn- around time and stick to it, and always carry sufficient food, water and clothing,” park director Eben Sypitkowski said.

It was the seventh airlift from Katahdin this year. There have been more than 60 deaths on Maine’s tallest mountain since 1933, according to Randi Minetor’s 2018 book “Death on Katahdin.”

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old hiker from Holden was airlifted from the Abol Trail on Sunday evening after suffering a medical emergency.