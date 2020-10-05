A 13-year-old was rescued from Katahdin on Sunday after he suffered a medical emergency.

The Oakfield boy was hiking with five other people on the Tableland when Baxter State Park officials said he had a medical emergency.





His hiking party and other hikers carried him for two hours until they could get cellphone service and summon help about 2:30 p.m., according to Baxter State Park.

A park ranger, Nick Macpherson, responded while a Maine Army National Guard UH-60L helicopter flew in. Weather complicated the approach to the Abol slide, where the hikers awaited rescuers.

An opening appeared about 5:30 p.m. and the teen was hoisted up to the helicopter, which brought him to a waiting ambulance that took him to Millinocket Regional Hospital, where he was treated, according to park officials.

Park Director Eben Sypitkowski cautioned that hikers should expect wintry conditions atop Katahdin this time of year.

Isolated snow showers were forecast for Katahdin on Sunday. There was a high of 37 degrees Fahrenheit with southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph bringing the wind chill as low as 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.