An elderly man tumbled 50 feet, suffered a broken leg and endured a rainy overnight on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park before rescuers airlifted him and his nephew to safety on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Pittsfield, Mass. resident was in critical but stable condition at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor with hypothermia and exhaustion, which his nephew also suffered, according to a statement released Wednesday by Baxter State Park rangers.





The two men started hiking the Dudley Trail from Chimney Pond at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and got lost in the fog sometime after dark on the Knife Edge Trail near Mount Katahdin’s South Peak. Rangers said they received the nephew’s 911 call shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Talking intermittently through cell phones, the rangers coached the hikers on sheltering in place until daylight. They found the hikers at about 9 a.m. A rescue helicopter hoisted the elderly man aboard at about 10:30 a.m. and returned an hour later for the nephew.

The rescue was the sixth airlift from Katahdin this year. Rangers said that hikers should not go into the park without food, water and supplies and should not rely upon cell phone coverage.