The state has launched an online tracker of COVID-19 cases reported at all of Maine’s pre-K through grade 12 schools within the last 30 days.

Designed to help parents track the coronavirus, the dashboard lists private and public schools that have less than five cases of COVID-19. For schools with more than five, it keeps count of the number of cases, also listing schools associated with outbreaks, Maine Department of Education officials said Tuesday.





The dashboard lists cases involving infected people who are Mainers and associated with a school — such as staff or students ― and if those infected had visited a school, including having attended group activities such as sports, officials said.

Maine’s private colleges typically report cases on their own websites, usually once a week or two, while the University of Maine System announces a count daily.

As of Tuesday, the dashboard listed 112 cases at more than 50 schools. Community Regional Charter School of Cornville and Skowhegan had the most reported cases with 15. Sanford High School had 13. No other state school had more than five cases, according to the dashboard.

Four pre-K through 12 schools have had outbreaks: Sanford High, Massabesic Middle School in East Waterboro, Community Regional Charter School in Cornville and Skowhegan and Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York, officials said.

Community Regional is in Somerset County and Sanford High is in York. As of Tuesday, Somerset had 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while York had 1,284 cases. Cumberland County county has been hit hardest, with 2,392 cases and 70 deaths reported.