DOVER, NH — The person involved in the tampering of the packaging of several Portland Pie Pizza doughs has been arrested, according to Saco police.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, was taken into custody in Dover, New Hampshire.





Mitchell is responsible for putting razor blades inside the dough back on Oct. 6, police said. He is a former associate of the Saco-based “It’ll be Pizza company” which manufactures products for Portland Pie.

The tampering came to light after a customer at the Saco Hannaford Supermarket returned the tampered pizza dough.

The case remains under investigation.

Hannaford Supermarkets’ expanded their recall on Portland Pie dough and cheese after what is believed to be further tampering incidents, according to the company.

A recall was issued for all Portland Pie cheese and fresh dough sold in the deli department and Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie branded products from all stores.

Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and cheese sold in the deli at any Hannaford store between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11, 2020 should not consume the products and may return it to the store for the full refund, the company said.

If you have purchased Portland Pie Pizza dough and have found razor blades inside the dough, call the Saco Police Department’s Detective Division at 207-282-8216.