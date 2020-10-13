In search of birds and fall colors, BDN bird expert Bob Duchesne spent three days exploring the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in early October. With camera in hand, he traveled throughout the 87,500-acre property, situated just east of Baxter State Park, and produced a short video to share with BDN readers.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Katahdin Woods and Waters, here’s a video of a hike in the monument to Orin Falls, plus a video of driving the monument’s Loop Road — and getting out to take in some views along the way. And here’s a video of a hike up Barnard Mountain from 2015, before the property was officially a national monument. Since then, the trail has been spruced up a bit, signs have been added and the roads vastly improved.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was established on Aug. 24, 2016, when it was signed into law by President Barack Obama. Since then, accessibility to the property has been improved and some trails and amenities — such as restrooms — have been added. Park management is working on plans for future development.