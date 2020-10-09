Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to the low 60s from north to south with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 49 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 597 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 142. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Four employees who maintain state government buildings have tested positive for the coronavirus, and a fifth employee is thought to also have the virus, health officials said Thursday.
The state has begun investigating several new coronavirus outbreaks at various locations in central and midcoast Maine, including at a charter school in Somerset County that has had at least 13 confirmed cases.
Nirav Shah, director of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, also warned that a referee who recently officiated eight hockey games in southern Maine and New Hampshire has tested positive for COVID-19, and he advised players and families who had been to those games to consider themselves close contacts.
An offshore Maine community just had its first baby born since 1927
Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray and the newest addition to the Fernald family, which goes back several generations on Islesford. Azalea’s great-grandfather Warren Fernald, a lifelong lobsterman on the island who died in 2005 at the age of 77, had been the most recent baby born on Islesford, in July 1927.
As virus lingers, Maine bar owners brace for reopenings with no sign of further stimulus
It was jarring for some business owners to hear the governor say Tuesday that bars and tasting rooms would soon be able to increase capacity in the same afternoon that President Donald Trump cut off talks for a coronavirus stimulus package via Twitter.
Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Wednesday that loosens restrictions for establishments that provide seated food and drink service, like bars, tasting rooms and restaurants.
PLUS: Here are highlights of the updated health checklists, which are on the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development’s website, and the provisions of the governor’s new executive order.
Maine adult-use marijuana stores prepare for opening-day crowds despite low supply
Theory Wellness will open as only one of eight approved adult-use retail stores licensed to operate in Maine on the first day of sales. The company already has plenty of experience in the business. It is based in Massachusetts, where it has two stores and is about to be approved for its third medical marijuana store.
Meet the 8 Bangor residents who want to represent you on the City Council
The top three vote-getters will each serve three years on the nine-member council, as the city addresses a seemingly growing homeless population and a pandemic that has curtailed operations at the types of businesses that account for a large chunk of municipal revenue, including casinos, retailers, restaurants and concert venues.
Seeking 5th Senate term, Susan Collins tries to shift focus away from national politics
Over the course of nearly three decades, Republican Sen. Susan Collins has crafted a centrist brand that once made her one of the most popular politicians in the country.
Now, Collins is the last Republican member of Congress from New England. And a combination of controversial votes and increasingly nationalized politics has her locked in the fight of her political career.
Celebrating Halloween safely can come down to how much risk you want to take
The CDC has classified some Halloween activities according to the level of risk of spreading the coronavirus. Thinking about trick-or-treating? It comes down to how much risk you want to take. A level of risk that could be acceptable for one family might not be acceptable for another — especially one with older or immunocompromised members.
In other Maine news…
