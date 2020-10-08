AUGUSTA, Maine — Four employees charged with maintaining state government buildings have come down with the coronavirus, according to a Thursday email sent to the state employees’ union.

The employees are part of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services’ property management division, which is responsible for grounds work, maintenance, and custodial and plumbing services at state offices in Augusta, Hallowell and Vassalboro, according to its website.





It is unclear which facilities the employees visited or whether the cases are connected and constitute an outbreak.

The first positive case was discovered Sept. 29, according to an email from the state’s human resources director.

The state typically informs the Maine Service Employees Association, which represents state employees, when there is a positive case among the state workforce. That did not happen until Thursday, according to the email, because the affected individuals were informed by phone and do not have state email accounts.

Potential contacts of the infected employees were sent home for a 14-day quarantine while the state agency deep-cleaned the facility where they worked, according to the email from Human Resources Director Breena Bissell. The email did not specify how many employees were sent home to quarantine, but said they had to quarantine for 14 days from their last known contact with a positive case and show no symptoms before returning to work.

Some of those employees returned to work Thursday. Others are expected to return by next week, and several have tested negative, Bissell said in her email to the union.

A representative for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services did not immediately have more information Thursday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to a request for more information.