The Bangor area’s annual Veterans Day parade will be canceled this year, according to its organizer.

It’s the latest public event in the city that won’t take place as planned this year as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down large gatherings. The Nov. 11 parade, organized by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Bangor High School, was on hold as organizers waited to see whether the city would issue a parade permit.





It hasn’t, so the parade is called off, said Master Sgt. Bernice Dill.

The parade was set to begin in Brewer and cross the Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor before ending in the city’s downtown.

It’s not the only fall parade in Bangor that has been canceled. The annual Festival of Lights holiday parade through downtown Bangor has also been called off.