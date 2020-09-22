Bangor’s annual Festival of Lights holiday parade won’t happen as normal this year, the Bangor Rotary Club announced Monday.

Despite having to cancel the parade due to restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is still searching for ways to celebrate the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, in order to keep our community safe, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s Festival of Lights parade. However, I have no doubt that working with downtown businesses and the City, we will come up with a wonderful way to light up downtown just the same,” longtime Parade Organizer Roland Narofsky said.

Other popular local and statewide events such as Bangor’s Memorial Day Parade, the Bangor State Fair and the State of Maine Bicentennial Parade, were postponed or canceled early in the pandemic.