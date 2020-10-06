This story will be updated.
Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that she has issued an executive order to move into a fourth stage of restarting Maine’s economy starting next Tuesday, Oct. 13, strengthened a face-covering mandate and set a Nov. 2 reopening date for bars and tasting rooms.
Stage 4 increases limits on indoor seating in restaurants, churches and movie theaters to 50 percent capacity of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less, while maintaining many coronavirus-related health measures. The decision was made as cold weather sets in.
The expanded face covering mandate requires more entities and their employees, including private schools and municipal buildings, to enforce that health measure. The governor also expanded the scope of enforcement statewide rather than in just Maine’s coastal counties and more populous cities.
“With winter weather approaching, we must support businesses across the state as outdoor service becomes less viable and people move inside,” Mills said in a statement. “This expanded capacity, along with continued health and safety precautions, is a prudent step forward that balances public health and economic health.”