Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that she has issued an executive order to move into a fourth stage of restarting Maine’s economy starting next Tuesday, Oct. 13, strengthened a face-covering mandate and set a Nov. 2 reopening date for bars and tasting rooms.





Stage 4 increases limits on indoor seating in restaurants, churches and movie theaters to 50 percent capacity of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less, while maintaining many coronavirus-related health measures. The decision was made as cold weather sets in.