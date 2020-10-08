This story will be updated.

Another 49 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.





Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,639. Of those, 5,048 have been confirmed positive, while 591 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 5,590, down from 5,604, meaning there was an increase of 35 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (7), Cumberland (13), Kennebec (8), Knox (3), Piscataquis (1), Somerset (3) and York (12) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 34.3, up from 32.7 a week ago and up from 24.3 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 142. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 459 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,900. That means there are 597 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 582 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 3,263— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 477,882 negative test results out of 485,662 overall. About 1.4 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,374 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 786, 253 and 1,258 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (51), Franklin (64), Hancock (55), Kennebec (253), Knox (50), Lincoln (50), Oxford (151), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (70), Somerset (99), Waldo (79) and Washington (20) counties.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,554,434 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 211,905 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.