Man charged in crash that killed Litchfield couple found dead

• February 12, 2020 10:39 am

The Litchfield man charged in the November crash that killed a married couple was found dead Monday in home.

Shawn Metayer, 60, was found dead about 11:41 a.m. when deputies responded to an unattended death in Litchfield, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Read said Monday that there was nothing suspicious at the scene, and Metayer may have died from a “medical event.”

The Maine medical examiner’s office was scheduled to examine Metayer’s body Tuesday.

No additional information was released Monday. Read said that information will be released “when it becomes available.”

Metayer was driving erratically about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, on Hallowell Road in Litchfield when his Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck, according to the Maine State Police. The truck’s occupants, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and his wife, 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed on impact.

The Trudeaus were traveling to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house, the state police have said.

Metayer, who allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that was twice the limit for driving, was charged with manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants after he was released from a Portland hospital.