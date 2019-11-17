Litchfield man arrested on manslaughter charges stemming from crash that killed 2

A man was arrested Sunday on charges stemming from the deaths of two Litchfield residents in a Nov. 9 car crash.

Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield was taken into custody at his home Sunday after being released from a Portland hospital, according to the Maine State Police. He is facing two charges of manslaughter and one charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

Metayer was driving on Hallowell Road in Litchfield at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 when his Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck, police have said. State police troopers had received reports shortly before the crash about an SUV driving erratically on Hallowell Road.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, according to police.

The people in the truck, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and his wife, 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed on impact. The Trudeaus were traveling to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house, police said.

Metayer was hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland following the accident.

Each of the manslaughter charges is a Class A crime in Maine, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. If convicted of the Class B OUI charge, Metayer also could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

