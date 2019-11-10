Lewiston-Auburn
November 10, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

2 killed in Litchfield collision

Courtesy of the Maine State Police
A Litchfield couple died Saturday night when an SUV collided with their truck on Hallowell Road, according to police.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Litchfield couple who were on their way to pick up their child died Saturday night when an SUV collided with their truck.

Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield was driving erratically about 7:40 p.m. on Hallowell Road in Litchfield when his Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck, according to Katy England, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The truck’s occupants, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and his wife, 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed on impact, England said.

The Trudeaus were traveling to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house, England said.

Metayer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

England said troopers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. She said charges are pending against Metayer.

 


