Driver in Litchfield crash that killed married couple remains hospitalized

The driver involved in a crash in Litchfield that killed a married couple Saturday remains at a Portland hospital.

Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield was still hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Monday as state troopers continue to investigate the deadly collision, according to Katy England, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Metayer was driving about 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Hallowell Road in Litchfield when his Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck, England said Sunday. She said troopers received reports shortly before the crash about an SUV driving erratically on Hallowell Road.

The truck’s occupants, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and his wife, 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed on impact.

The Trudeaus were traveling to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house, according to England.

Metayer suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, and he faces charges upon his release from the hospital, England said Sunday.

Troopers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to England.