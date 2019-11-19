Affidavit: Driver in Litchfield crash that killed married couple was drunk

A man accused of causing a crash that killed two people in Litchfield earlier this month had a blood-alcohol content that was twice the limit for driving.

Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield made his initial court appearance Monday, a day after he was arrested on manslaughter charges. An affidavit indicated Metayer’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent. The legal limit for driving is 0.08 percent.

The collision occurred Nov. 9 when Metayer’s SUV crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck traveling in the other direction.

A married couple, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed while travelling to pick up their 9-year-old child.

Bail was set at $30,000 cash or $100,000 in property. Defense attorney Tim Zerillo said he was happy that reasonable bail was posted.