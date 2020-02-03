CMP corridor opponents say they have signatures to put western Maine project to a vote

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• February 3, 2020 11:24 am

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed hydropower corridor said they delivered 76,000 signatures to the Maine secretary of state’s office on Monday, setting up a likely November referendum against the utility over the fate of the $1 billion project.

Organizers with Say No to NECEC, the group organizing the referendum drive to stop the 145-mile corridor taking Hydro-Quebec power to the regional grid through Maine — formally called the New England Clean Energy Connect — said they had 13,000 more signatures from registered voters than required to get a question that would kill the project on the 2020 ballot.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, a Democrat, has 30 days to validate those signatures before the referendum is officially on the ballot, but organizers were signaling confidence that they had the numbers last week and were jubilant as signatures were delivered.

“To everyone who said, ‘You can’t stop this, it’s too far in motion, there’s nothing you can do,’ you’ve got something to see up here,’” Say No to NECEC member Steve McCarthy said as boxes of petitions were rolled away inside Dunlap’s office suite.

Verification of the signatures will kick a campaign that has spanned almost half a year and already seen millions of dollars into higher gear. CMP poured $2.3 million into its campaign over the last three months of 2019. Hydro Quebec, the Canadian-owned power company partnering with the Maine utility, recently paid a $35,000 ethics fine with two other complaints pending against anti-corridor groups.

Meanwhile, the permitting process for the project has been moving along. It was approved last year by the Maine Public Utilities Commission after CMP inked a benefits package that won the support of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, while it awaits permitting from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and federal agencies.