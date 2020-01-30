CMP corridor foes tease having enough signatures to put referendum on Maine’s 2020 ballot

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• January 30, 2020 1:14 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed hydropower corridor signaled on Thursday that they had enough signatures to get a question that would kill the project on the statewide ballot in November, slating a news conference for next week.

Say No to NECEC, a group that has been coordinating the referendum drive that kicked off in August, thanked supporters in a Facebook post and urged them to come to a Monday news conference at the State House where the group will make an announcement on signatures.

The group will need more than 63,000 signatures from Maine voters to make the ballot after the signatures are verified by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office. Tom Saviello, a Wilton selectman and former state senator who is coordinating the drive, said on Thursday that he wouldn’t disclose the number of signatures the group has, but he teased that it had enough.

“I feel pretty comfortable that we’ll have good news on Monday,” he said.