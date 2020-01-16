CMP pours $2.3 million into campaign to save corridor from 2020 referendum threat

Central Maine Power poured $2.3 million during the final quarter of 2019 into a political action committee fighting a potential referendum that would decide whether the utility can build a 145-mile transmission line to bring hydropower to the regional grid from Quebec.

Clean Energy Matters, the PAC supporting the transmission line, went on to spend more than $1.7 million on television ads during the final three months of 2019. Central Maine Power was its only donor during that time period. The PAC also spent $98,000 on polling and $46,000 on opposition research, and paid its executive director $53,000 over just three months.

Meanwhile, Hydro-Quebec, the state-owned utility that would supply the hydropower, formed its own PAC that is already facing a potential fine from the Maine Ethics Commission for spending on political activity last fall before it formally registered as a political committee.

The group didn’t report any fundraising during the last three months, but said on its latest campaign finance report that it is $228,495 in debt. Most of that debt is held by Lg2, the Montreal-based private advertising agency used by Hydro-Quebec. Foreign money is not barred from being used to influence Maine elections.

The $1 billion transmission corridor, known formally as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would bring hydropower from Canada through western Maine to fulfill a massive clean-power request from Massachusetts. Supporters of the corridor argue that it would help the region meet clean-energy goals.

Opponents have questioned whether Maine stands to benefit from a power line, citing concerns about the environmental impacts on the Maine woods. A poll from the Natural Resources Council of Maine last March found that 65 percent of Mainers opposed the project and more than 20 towns have either opposed the corridor outright or rescinded earlier support.

Last fall, the group No CMP Corridor began collecting signatures and raising money for a referendum that would force the Maine Public Utilities Commission to reverse an initial order allowing the transmission line to proceed. It is the official campaign arm for corridor opponents and is linked to Say NO to NECEC, a nonprofit that has whipped opposition to the line.

No CMP Corridor has not yet filed a campaign finance report for the fourth quarter of 2019, but had raised just over $8,000 through the end of the third quarter. Signatures for the referendum must be turned into the Maine secretary of state’s office by Feb. 2. If enough signatures are collected, the referendum would be on the ballot in November.

Another group opposing the transmission, Stop the Corridor, has been running TV ads in several Maine markets. That group, however, is a nonprofit that has not filed as a political committee and has yet to disclose its funders.

Other PACs are also opposing the referendum, though none of them have raised as much as Clean Energy Matters. The CMP PAC, which predates the corridor issue, raised $2,661 during the last quarter of 2019.