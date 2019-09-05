Franklin County town overwhelmingly rejects CMP’s proposed transmission line

The town of Eustis has joined the growing number of communities opposing Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission corridor through western Maine.

At a Wednesday night at the Town Office, residents overwhelmingly signaled their opposition to the corridor, with only four votes out of 107 cast in favor of the project.

The town, which includes the village of Stratton, has 655 registered voters, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office.

The $1 billion transmission project, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would bring Canadian hydro power to customers in Massachusetts. That project includes 53 new miles of corridor and upgrades to existing power lines running through western Maine, where opposition among residents is strong.

Eustis, which is in Franklin County near Flagstaff Lake, joins a number of communities along the path of the proposed transmission line that have publicly signaled their opposition, including Livermore Falls, Farmington, Jackman, Jay and Wilton.

Woolwich residents on Aug. 21 asked their selectmen to reconsider the town’s earlier support for the project, but on Tuesday selectmen in the midcoast community reaffirmed their support for it in a 3-2 vote, according to The Times Record.