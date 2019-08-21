Another town comes out against CMP’s proposed transmission line

Livermore Falls residents on Tuesday night joined a growing coalition of western Maine communities opposing Central Maine Power’s proposed 145-mile transmission line through the region.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that 48 of Livermore Falls’ nearly 1,900 registered voters attended the town meeting. Only five in a show-of-hands vote supported the proposed transmission line.

Residents also gave permission to the town’s selectmen to send a letter opposing the project to Central Maine Power, New England Clean Energy Connect, the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission, the newspaper reports.

The $1 billion transmission project, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would bring Canadian hydro power to customers in Massachusetts. That project includes 53 new miles of corridor and upgrades to existing power lines running through western Maine, where opposition among residents is strong.

Livermore Falls, which is in Androscoggin County, joins a number of communities along the path of the proposed transmission line that have publicly signaled their opposition, including Farmington, Jackman, Jay and Wilton.

Eight miles of the proposed transmission line run through Livermore Falls, according to the Sun Journal.