Mid-Maine
June 25, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Bangor Recycling | Bangor Metro | Katahdin Rescue | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Another Franklin County town comes out against CMP transmission project

Fred Bever | Maine Public
Fred Bever | Maine Public
Jay residents on Monday evening came out overwhelmingly against Central Maine Power's proposed transmission project through western Maine, joining a growing number of towns opposed to the project.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Jay residents voted overwhelmingly to oppose Central Maine Power’s proposed 145-mile transmission project through western Maine during a special town meeting Monday evening.

The Sun Journal reports that 241 residents participated in the show-of-hands vote just after 6:30 p.m. The vote makes Jay the latest town to come out against the proposal, including Wilton, Jackman and Farmington.

[The money at stake in the battle over CMP’s 145-mile electric line]

Residents also authorized the select board to submit a letter in oppostion to Central Maine Power, New England Clean Energy Connect, Maine Public Utilities Commission, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Maine Land Use Planning Commission, which the board agreed to.

The $1 billion transmission project, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would bring Canadian hydro power to customers in Massachusetts. That project includes 53 new miles of corridor and upgrades to existing power lines running through western Maine, where opposition among residents is strong.

[No guarantee $1 billion CMP line will deliver new energy, Massachusetts AG warns]

About 7.1 miles of the transmission line run through Jay, the Sun Journal reports.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like