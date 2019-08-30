Opponents take first formal step to bring CMP’s transmission project to a statewide vote

A citizen initiative to stop Central Maine Power’s proposed $1 billion transmission corridor took its first formal step toward its goal of having a referendum question on this November’s ballot.

Opponents to the corridor filed an application for the referendum with Maine’s Secretary of State late Friday afternoon. Thomas Saviello (R-Wilton) filed the application along with the required five other voter signatures.

The corridor, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would pipe electricity from the Canadian border through western Maine for use by Massachusetts to meet that state’s clean-energy goals.

Opponents worry the corridor won’t adequately benefit Mainers and might damage the environment. They said in July that they would start a petition drive to derail it.

Sandra Howard, director of the grassroots opposition group Say NO To NECEC, told Maine Public in July that gathering the 70,000 signatures needed to try to kill the CMP project at the ballot box in November 2020 will be an enormous undertaking.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the project April 11.

The initiative, “ An Act to Reject the New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission Project,” asks that the commission amend its approval and find that the project is not in the public interest. It asks the commission to amend its order to deny the certificate. The commission would have to do so within 30 days of the effective date of the referendum, if it passes.

The application will now go through the Legislature’s Revisor of Statutes Office before it goes back to the Secretary of State, which would approve posting it.

The petition drive is expected to start in September.

Meantime, CMP said it is on schedule to go into commercial operation Dec. 13, 2022. The Land Use Planning Commission, one of several other regulators that needs to approve the project, may make its ruling as early as Sept. 11.