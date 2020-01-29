Hydro-Quebec pays $35K ethics fine stemming from effort to save Maine corridor

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• January 29, 2020 2:36 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — A political committee representing Hydro-Quebec in a campaign to rescue the proposed Central Maine Power corridor from a referendum challenge was fined nearly $35,000 after admitting a late financial disclosure.

The committee representing Hydro-Quebec was formed in November to oppose a potential referendum on a proposed hydropower corridor that would cut through western Maine. But financial disclosures showed that it spent nearly $100,000 prior to registering with the Maine Ethics Commission, a violation of state campaign finance laws.

The committee has paid the fine in full, the Maine Ethics Commission confirmed on Wednesday. The penalty was calculated under a formula set by state statute. It is the largest campaign finance fine since 2017, when backers of a failed casino referendum were initially fined $500,000 over late reports, though the penalty was later reduced to $100,000.

Hydro-Quebec is one of several committees formed to address a potential ballot question on the $1 billion corridor that would bring its power from Canada to the New England energy grid. Central Maine Power poured $2.3 million into its own committee opposing the referendum during the last quarter of 2019.

Supporters of a referendum have until Feb. 3 to collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot. One of the groups supporting the referendum, a nonprofit called Stop the Corridor, is facing its own campaign finance complaint after giving nearly $50,000 in in-kind contributions to another committee registered with the state.