Maine utilities regulators say CMP must compensate all customers for ‘past failings’

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• January 30, 2020 10:28 am

This story will be updated.

Maine’s top energy regulators handed consumers a win on Thursday when they ruled unanimously that Central Maine Power must compensate customers who had a billing error regardless of whether a complaint was filed.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission’s rulings today closed out two years of public hearings and complex internal examinations on two cases, a metering and billing case and a rate case.

At stake were rulings on whether the commission would hold CMP and its billing system responsible for the high bills, whether it would allow customers to continue deferring contested parts of high bills and whether it would allow CMP to raise rates and by how much.

“The widespread confusion caused by the billing errors was compounded by poor customer service,” said commission Chairman Philip Bartlett. “To right the ship, CMP must take responsibility for past failings.”

He said each high-usage complaint should be addressed on a case-by-case basis and that the current practice of delaying contested portions of bills will continue.

Bartlett and commissioners R. Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis based their rulings on recommendations in two reports by commission staff and lawyers.

CMP was not immediately available for comment.

The cases attracted high scrutiny by the public, regulators, the public advocate and lawmakers, with the billing case alone drawing close to 200 public comments on the commission’s website and the rate case more than 250.

The billing case started just after the October 2017 windstorm that cut power to thousands of CMP customers, some for up to a week. At the same time, CMP was starting up its new SmartCare customer care and billing system. Shortly thereafter, customers began complaining of unusually high bills, with the complaints continuing today.

In early January, the commission’s staff issued two reports with recommendations on the cases. It found no systemic problems with CMP’s billing and metering system, but ordered the company to hire an independent company to test specific issues that have not been resolved.

The staff also recommended an increase of 2.45 percent in an average residential bill each month starting March 1. But that is less than half of what CMP was originally seeking. The increase is for improvements to customer service and reliability.

Public Advocate Barry Hobbins argued that no root cause has been found for ongoing high bills, and said that continued testing of the system is needed.

In a response to the staff reports, he asked that the commission limit any rate increase to the lowest possible amount.

The Governor’s Energy Office also asked the commission for higher penalties against CMP.

In its response to the staff reports CMP said the recommendation would penalize it too harshly and cited worries about possible downgrades to its credit rating. If that happened, it could be more difficult for the company to attract investment to grow.

A potential class-action lawsuit still is in the works over the high bills. Sumner Lipman, one of the lawyers on the case, told the BDN recently that he would seek class-action certification for the case after the commission made its ruling.