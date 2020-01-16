Luke Bryan to return to Bangor in August for fifth concert on Waterfront

Country superstar Luke Bryan will make his fifth appearance on the Bangor Waterfront this summer, when he plays an August concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Bryan is set to perform with opening acts Morgan Wallen and Runaway Jane on Friday, Aug. 14. Tickets for the concert will go on sale in the coming weeks via Ticketmaster.

Bryan, who has won countless country music awards, played in Bangor during the summers of 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019, making him the most frequent performer at the Bangor venue in all of its 11 seasons. He is best known for his hit songs “Country Girl” and “Drunk On You,” and for his present stint as a judge on the rebooted “American Idol” on ABC, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Waterfront Concerts also announced last week that, effective immediately, tickets for shows at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion and the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook will no longer be available to purchase in person at Mark’s Music in Brewer or at Aura in Portland. In-person tickets will now be available to purchase between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. only on the on-sale date, at the specific venue’s box office.

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson on June 13, Lady Antebellum on June 19, Rod Stewart and Cheap Truck on Aug. 5, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21 and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements are set for the coming days.