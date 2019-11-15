Marilyn Manson will join Ozzy Osbourne in Bangor during rescheduled tour in 2020

Waterfront Concerts announced this week that hard rock legend Marilyn Manson will open for Ozzy Osbourne during the latter’s rescheduled 2020 tour, which is set to hit Bangor on June 13, 2020.

Waterfront Concerts also announced Thursday its newest addition to the 2020 season, which will feature pop band AJR playing a May concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

AJR, a pop trio made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, will perform at the Bangor waterfront venue on Saturday, May 16. Tickets for the spring 2020 concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

AJR’s first hit single “I’m Ready” hit the pop charts in 2014, followed up by another hit single, “Weak,” from the band’s 2017 album, “The Click.” AJR’s newest album, “Neotheater,” came out in April 2019, and featured the single “100 Bad Days.” The band plays an accessible blend of pop, alternative rock and electronic music, much in the same vein of bands such as Imagine Dragons or Twenty One Pilots.

As for the Ozzy Osbourne concert, Marilyn Manson has replaced Megadeth as the heavy metal legend’s opening act for the tour. Osbourne rescheduled his entire 2019 tour due to health issues. Those who bought tickets for the 2019 tour date in Bangor will have their tickets honored for the 2020 date, though there are still tickets available to purchase.

More Waterfront Concerts announcements are expected in the coming weeks.