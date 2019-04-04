Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour to 2020, including Bangor concert in June

Ozzy Osbourne announced Thursday morning that he will postpone the entirety of his 2019 North American tour to 2020 due to injuries he sustained in a fall at his Los Angeles home.

The “No More Tours 2” tour included a Bangor date at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion with supporting act Megadeth, which was set for June 15. According to Waterfront Concerts, the newly scheduled date will be June 13, 2020, with no supporting act announced yet.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket holders should hold onto their 2019 tickets, which will be honored at the 2020 dates. There presently is no information available about potential refunds.

Osbourne, 70, canceled a slew of European tour dates over the winter after he was hospitalized in February with a severe case of influenza, including a brief stint in intensive care. Osbourne also canceled a number of 2018 tour dates after a staph infection in his thumb required hospitalization. The cancellation of his North American tour comes after a fall that occurred last month at his Los Angeles home, in which he re-injured old injuries and required surgery, from which he is still recovering.

In a statement, Osbourne expressed his sadness at having to reschedule his summer tour, which he claimed would be his last official tour, despite having made similar claims in the past.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going,” Osbourne said in the statement. “Just know that I am getting better every day … I will fully recover … I will finish my tour … I will be back!”

For more information on other concerts this summer at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.