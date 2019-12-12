Country star Thomas Rhett set for August 2020 concert in Bangor

Country star Thomas Rhett announced his 2020 Center Point Road Tour today, and the tour’s 26 dates include a stop in Bangor next summer.

Rhett will perform with guests Cole Swindell and Hardy at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Tickets for the show will go on sale via Ticketmaster later on in the month.

Rhett’s is the third concert announced for Waterfront Concerts’ 2020 season on the Bangor Waterfront. The other previously announced acts are Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson, set for June 13, and KISS, set for Sept. 3. A fourth concert, featuring pop band AJR, has been rescheduled for the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on May 13.

Rhett has released four albums, all of which reached the tops of the Billboard country charts. His 2015 album, “Tangled Up,” sold more than 2 million copies and spawned the hit single “Die a Happy Man,” and his most recent album, “Center Point Road,” debuted at No. 1.

More concerts set for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion will be announced in January.