Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick set for August concert in Bangor

Rock legend Rod Stewart will make his second appearance at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this summer, joined by band of fellow rock legends Cheap Trick, which will be making its third appearance.

The concert, part of Stewart’s 2020 tour celebrating his 75th birthday, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 5. Tickets, available via Ticketmaster online and at Mark’s Music in Brewer, will go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday, and start at $29.50.

Stewart, one of the best-selling rock artists of all time, has a career spanning more than 50 years and including such hit songs as “Reason to Believe,” recorded with his former band the Faces, “Hot Legs,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Tonight’s The Night” and “Downtown Train.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Also inducted into the rock hall was Cheap Trick, in 2016, a band that has maintained an almost fully consistent lineup of Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Bun E. Carlos and Tom Petersson for more than 45 years. Cheap Trick is best known for hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Surrender” and “The Flame.”

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson on June 13, Lady Antebellum on June 19, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21 and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements are set for the coming days.