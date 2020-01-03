Country band Lady Antebellum to make 4th appearance in Bangor this June

Waterfront Concerts announced the fourth concert of its 2020 season at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday.

Country trio Lady Antebellum, with guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, are set for a Friday, June 19, concert on the Bangor Waterfront. Tickets for the show will go on sale in the coming weeks via Ticketmaster.

The June 2020 concert will be Lady Antebellum’s fourth appearance in Bangor, following concerts in 2011, 2014 and 2015. The band has had several major country radio hits, including two, “Need You Now” and “American Honey,” that hit the charts in 2009 and 2010, and recently completed a residency in Las Vegas last year. The band’s eighth album, “Ocean,” came out in November.

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson on June 13, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21, and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements will be coming next week.