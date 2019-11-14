KISS to play first Bangor concert in more than 40 years next summer

Waterfront Concerts announced on Thursday its first show for the 2020 concert season: legendary face-painted rockers KISS, set for a September concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

Tickets for the Sept. 3 concert, which start at $39.50, will go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 22, via Ticketmaster, or in-person at Mark’s Music in Brewer.

KISS’ 2020 tour is one of a number of KISS tours purported to be their last. This one is dubbed the “End of the Road” tour, and will see Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and the remaining members play more than 40 dates across North America. Ace Frehley left the band in 2001, and Criss left for the final time in 2004.

The Labor Day weekend show will mark KISS’ second appearance in Bangor. The iconic four piece’s first show was back in April 1976 at the Bangor Auditorium, on its famed “Alive!” tour. A long-running urban legend in Bangor states that the pyrotechnics used in their 1976 show were so explosive that city officials banned the band from the city due to the fire hazard they presented.

The KISS concert is the first show to be announced for the 2020 season at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. More shows will be announced in the coming weeks; check back with the Bangor Daily News for the latest information.