The latest scores from the Maine high school basketball tournament

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

February 16, 2018 1:50 pm

Updated: February 16, 2018 1:16 pm

Related Stories 2018 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets

Friday, Feb. 16

BOYS

North Quarterfinals, Class B

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

B3: No. 11 Orono (7-12) vs. No. 3 Presque Isle (13-5), 8 p.m.

North Quarterfinals, Class A

At Augusta Civic Center

A3: No. 6 Medomak Valley (11-7) vs. No. 3 Messalonskee (12-6), 3 p.m.

A2: No. 7 Nokomis (9-9) vs. No. 2 Skowhegan (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

A4: No. 5 Brewer (11-7) vs. No. 4 Lawrence (11-7), 7 p.m.

A1: No. 8 Gardiner (9-9) vs. No. 1 Hampden Acad. (16-2), 8:30 p.m.

South Quarterfinals, Class A

At Portland Expo

A4: No. 5 York (11-7) vs. No. 4 Falmouth, 6 p.m.

A1: No. 8 Fryeburg Acad. (9-10) vs. No. 1 Greely (18-0), 8 p.m.

GIRLS

North Quarterfinals, Class A

At Augusta Civic Center

A3: No. 6 Medomak Valley (11-7) vs. No. 3 Messalonskee (12-6), 3 p.m.

A2: No. 7 Nokomis (9-9) vs. No. 2 Skowhegan (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

A4: No. 5 Brewer (11-7) vs. No. 4 Lawrence (11-7), 7 p.m.

A1: No. 8 Gardiner (9-9) vs. No. 1 Hampden Acad. (16-2), 8:30 p.m.

North Quarterfinals, Class B

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

B3: No. 6 Winslow (14-5) vs. No. 3 Mount Desert Island (14-4), 5 p.m.

B2: No. 7 Waterville (14-5) vs. No. 2 John Bapst (14-4), 6:30 p.m.